School winter vacations 2022: State-wise list of winter holidays due to extremely cold weather

It is challenging to wake up on a cold winter morning and go to school. Winter vacations have been declared in several states across the country. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays in schools.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan schools have 12 days of winter break. Statewide winter vacation has begun on December 25 and last through January 5, 2023. The Rajasthan board changed the number of summer holidays this year while increasing the number of winter holidays.

Delhi

Delhi government has announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed from January 1 to 12 as part of winter vacation. The state government has released a notice saying that all government schools will remain closed during winter vacations from January 1 to January 12, 2023, under the orders of the Directorate of Education. Only for the students of classes 9th to 12th, schools will conduct remedial classes from January 2 to 14.

Uttar Pradesh

Due to the extremely cold weather and dense fog, several districts in Uttar Pradesh have changed their school schedules. In order to ensure student safety, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate has ordered all primary and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, Sanskrit schools, and council schools to start all classes at 9 am. This is because several accidents have been reported as a result of poor visibility.

Punjab

Punjab schools will remain closed from January 3 to 13, 2023, while in central and southern Punjab, the winter vacations will be held from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023.