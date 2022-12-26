Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

School winter vacations 2022: State-wise list of winter holidays due to extremely cold weather

Schools will remain closed during the winter vacation period which lasts for 10-15 days. Check the state-wise list here:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

School winter vacations 2022: State-wise list of winter holidays due to extremely cold weather
File photo

It is challenging to wake up on a cold winter morning and go to school. Winter vacations have been declared in several states across the country. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays in schools.

Rajasthan 
Rajasthan schools have 12 days of winter break. Statewide winter vacation has begun on December 25 and last through January 5, 2023. The Rajasthan board changed the number of summer holidays this year while increasing the number of winter holidays.

Delhi
Delhi government has announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed from January 1 to 12 as part of winter vacation. The state government has released a notice saying that all government schools will remain closed during winter vacations from January 1 to January 12, 2023, under the orders of the Directorate of Education. Only for the students of classes 9th to 12th, schools will conduct remedial classes from January 2 to 14. 

Uttar Pradesh
Due to the extremely cold weather and dense fog, several districts in Uttar Pradesh have changed their school schedules. In order to ensure student safety, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate has ordered all primary and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, Sanskrit schools, and council schools to start all classes at 9 am. This is because several accidents have been reported as a result of poor visibility.

Punjab
Punjab schools will remain closed from January 3 to 13, 2023, while in central and southern Punjab, the winter vacations will be held from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Freddy to Hera Pheri 3, here's a list of actor's upcoming films
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Urvashi Rautela shares jaw-dropping photos in green saree, fans call her 'damn hot'
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Girls hit each other with sticks and punches at night in Uttarakhand's Roorkee
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.