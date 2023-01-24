SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know

SBI Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

State bank of India (SBI) is looking for candidates to hire for the posts of Program Manager & other. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official website-- sbi.co.in. The registration process for the SBI Recruitment 2023 began on January 20 and will end on February 9, 2023.

Candidates will be selected for the job on the basis of short-listing, interviews and CTC negotiations. The qualifying marks will be decided by the bank and the interview will carry 100 marks.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Vice President (Transformation): 1 post

Program Manager: 4 posts

Manager Quality & Training: 1 post

Command Centre Manager: 3 posts

SBI Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using a Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.