Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know

SBI Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire candidates for Program Manager and other posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
SBI Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

State bank of India (SBI) is looking for candidates to hire for the posts of Program Manager & other. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official website-- sbi.co.in. The registration process for the SBI Recruitment 2023 began on January 20 and will end on February 9, 2023.

Candidates will be selected for the job on the basis of short-listing, interviews and CTC negotiations. The qualifying marks will be decided by the bank and the interview will carry 100 marks. 

SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Vice President (Transformation): 1 post
  • Program Manager: 4 posts
  • Manager Quality & Training: 1 post
  • Command Centre Manager: 3 posts

Read: OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for over 7400 Nursing Officer posts at osssc.gov.in, check salary, selection process

SBI Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using a Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.