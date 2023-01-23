Search icon
OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for over 7400 Nursing Officer posts at osssc.gov.in, check salary, selection process

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website osssc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

File photo

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is inviting applications for Nursing Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website osssc.gov.in. The application process will begin on January 27 and will end on February 17. The recruitment drive will fill 7483 in the organisation. 

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Post: 7483 posts
Pay scale: Rs 29,200-92300.

Eligibility Criteria: The applicant must have completed Class 12 and hold a GNM/BSc Nursing diploma. As of the date of the advertisement, which will be posted online, they should have registered their names with the state's nursing council and have a current registration certificate.

Selection Process:
The selection is based on written exam. The exam will have 100 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be held for a duration of 2 hours.  

OSSSC Nursing Officer recruitment 2023 notification

