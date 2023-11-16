SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply for 8283 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in, check eligibility criteria

This SBI recruitment drive will fill up 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 notification: The State Bank of India is inviting applications for Junior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin today (November 17). The last date to apply is December 7, 2023.

This SBI recruitment drive will fill up 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre.

Post: Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre.

No. of vacancies: 8283 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a Graduation degree in any discipline. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2023. The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test (Preliminary and main exam) and test of specified opted local language. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

Application Fees

Application fees for General/ OBC/ EWS category: Rs 750

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM are exempted from payment of application fees.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: November 17, 2023

Closing date of application: December 7, 2023

Preliminary exam: January 2024

Main exam: February 2024

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification