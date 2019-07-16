RRB Paramedical Exam 2019: E-call letters released at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB will conduct a Computer Based Test (CBT) for the RRB Paramedical Recruitment Exam on July 19, July 20 and July 21.

Indian Railways activated the mock test link on July 9. Candidates can download the admit cards by putting in their registration number and password while signing up for RRB recruitment.

The CBT examination will consist of 100 multiple choice questions of one marks each. For each wrong answer, one-third mark will be cut from the total marks secured.

Candidates will have to carry Original ID proof, E-Call letter, Passport size colour Photograph, with Photo Copy/Xerox copy of ID Proof to the examination.

Candidates who will not be carrying the above documents will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

Steps to download the admit card for RRB Paramedical Recruitment Exam 2019:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link which says- ' Click here for downloading E-Call letter( Paramedical Categories)'

Step 3. Enter Registration no.

Step 4. Enter the Date of Birth.

Step 5. Click on the submit button.

Step 6. Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Download and take a print out for future reference.

