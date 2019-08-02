Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: First round seat allotment result date delayed, check @bstc2019.org

Headlines

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

HomeEducation

Education

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: First round seat allotment result date delayed, check @bstc2019.org

First Round seat allotment list for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 results delayed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 03:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) also referred to as Pre D.EI.Ed allotment list has delayed the seat allotment result which was scheduled to release today. Candidates are requested to check the allotment result at- bstc2019.org.

The date for choice filling of the first round seat allotment has been extended to August 3

Previously, the seat allotment for the BSTC was scheduled to be released on July 18, however, it was then later extended twice. First, the date was pushed to July 21 and then July 28. The final seat allotment was expected to get released today. 

The results for the Basic School Teacher Certificate exam were declared on July 3. The results were declared by Rajasthan education minister Govind Dotasra and wished all those who have successfully qualified the exam.

On May 26,  the examination was conducted for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.

This year, above 7 lakh candidates have appeared for the BSTC exam.

Steps to check the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website- bstc2019.org. 

Step 2. Click on the allotment result link

Step 3. Enter hall ticket number/ Roll Number and submit the details.ste4. The result will appear on your screen. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni to make acting debut soon? Wife Sakshi Dhoni reveals the truth

Meet IITian from Gurgaon who built 2 firms worth Rs 52000 crore

Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode welcome twins, a boy and a girl: ‘Twice blessed’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE