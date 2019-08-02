Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: First round seat allotment result date delayed, check @bstc2019.org

First Round seat allotment list for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 results delayed.

Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) also referred to as Pre D.EI.Ed allotment list has delayed the seat allotment result which was scheduled to release today. Candidates are requested to check the allotment result at- bstc2019.org.

The date for choice filling of the first round seat allotment has been extended to August 3

Previously, the seat allotment for the BSTC was scheduled to be released on July 18, however, it was then later extended twice. First, the date was pushed to July 21 and then July 28. The final seat allotment was expected to get released today.

The results for the Basic School Teacher Certificate exam were declared on July 3. The results were declared by Rajasthan education minister Govind Dotasra and wished all those who have successfully qualified the exam.

On May 26, the examination was conducted for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.

This year, above 7 lakh candidates have appeared for the BSTC exam.

Steps to check the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website- bstc2019.org.

Step 2. Click on the allotment result link

Step 3. Enter hall ticket number/ Roll Number and submit the details.ste4. The result will appear on your screen.