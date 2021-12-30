OSCB Banking Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 470 posts at odishascb.com – Check salary, eligibility

The Odisha State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (OSCB) is inviting applications for 470 Banking Assistant (Grade-II) posts. The last date to apply is January 17, 2022. The last date to apply is odishascb.com.
OSCB Banking Assistant Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Banking Assistant (Grade-II)
No. of Vacancy: 470
Pay Scale: 5,200 – 20,200/- (Per Month)
Grade Pay: Rs 2000/- along with dearness allowance and other allowance as admissible.
OSCB Banking Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline having proficiency in computer application.
Age Limit: 21 to 32 years
Probation: A person who would be appointed as Banking Assistant Grade II shall be on probation in that post for a period of 24 months on successful completion of which, he/she will be confirmed in service subject to the passing of prescribed half-yearly to be conducted by ACSTI of OSCB.
Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.
For Unreserved/SEBC Candidates: 1,000/-
For SC/ST Candidates: 600/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website odishascb.com from December 29, 2021, to January 17, 2022.
OSCB Banking Assistant (Grade-II) Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: December 29, 2021
Last date for online application submission: January 17, 2022
OSCB Banking Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on an online written exam and viva-voce.
OSCB Banking Assistant Recruitment 2022: odishascb.com/data/2021/Recruitment