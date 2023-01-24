NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in for additional candidates: How to apply, exam guidelines

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 admit card for some registered candidates. Candidates must note that the admit card of some of the candidates is still pending as their candidature was put on hold because of duplicate credentials or images. NTA has done the scrutiny and has released the hall tickets for a few candidates.
National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the same and tweeted, “The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny & Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Janto 1st Feb, 2023.”
JEE Main 2023: How to apply
- Registered candidates should go to JEE Main website--jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the JEE Main admit card link
- After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials
- Posts submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on screen
- Download the same and take its printout for future reference.
JEE Main 2023: Guidelines
- It is mandatory to carry a printout of JEE Main 2023 admit card to the respective exam centre.
- Candidates should report at least 2 hours before the JEE Main exam.
- Candidates should wear slippers or sandals with low heels.
- Follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in place such as wearing a mask, social distancing, etc.
- JEE Main 2023 exams are being conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 for the BE and BTech papers. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be held on January 28 in the second shift. For more details related to exam or admit card, one can visit the official website.