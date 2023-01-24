NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in for additional candidates: How to apply, exam guidelines

NTA JEE Main 2023 Admit Card soon | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 admit card for some registered candidates. Candidates must note that the admit card of some of the candidates is still pending as their candidature was put on hold because of duplicate credentials or images. NTA has done the scrutiny and has released the hall tickets for a few candidates.

National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the same and tweeted, “The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny & Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Janto 1st Feb, 2023.”

JEE Main 2023: How to apply

Registered candidates should go to JEE Main website--jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main admit card link

After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials

Posts submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Download the same and take its printout for future reference.

JEE Main 2023: Guidelines