Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in for additional candidates: How to apply, exam guidelines

NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card for some registered candidates has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in for additional candidates: How to apply, exam guidelines
NTA JEE Main 2023 Admit Card soon | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 admit card for some registered candidates. Candidates must note that the admit card of some of the candidates is still pending as their candidature was put on hold because of duplicate credentials or images. NTA has done the scrutiny and has released the hall tickets for a few candidates. 

National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the same and tweeted, “The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny & Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Janto 1st Feb, 2023.”

Read: TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here

JEE Main 2023: How to apply 

  • Registered candidates should go to JEE Main website--jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the JEE Main admit card link
  • After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials
  • Posts submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Download the same and take its printout for future reference.

JEE Main 2023: Guidelines 

  • It is mandatory to carry a printout of JEE Main 2023 admit card to the respective exam centre.
  • Candidates should report at least 2 hours before the JEE Main exam.
  • Candidates should wear slippers or sandals with low heels.
  • Follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in place such as wearing a mask, social distancing, etc.
  • JEE Main 2023 exams are being conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 for the BE and BTech papers. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be held on January 28 in the second shift. For more details related to exam or admit card, one can visit the official website.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.