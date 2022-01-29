NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC revises Round 1 registration dates on mcc.nic.in - Check new dates here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the NEET UG Counselling 2021 registration dates. The NEET-UG Counselling 2021 Round 1registrations for qualified candidates again started on January 28. The last date to register is January 30, 2022. Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

However, Candidates who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such for Round-1.

Those who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or modify them.

Candidates who want to do fresh registration can do so as per schedule and exercise choices for Round-1 of Counselling.

RESET Facility will be provided to candidates for Round-1 up to 10:00 A.M of 30.01.2022

NEET UG Counselling 2021: New dates

Fresh Registration for Round-1: January 28 (8:00 pm) till 12 noon of Jan 30

Payment Facility: January 20 to 30, 2022 till 3:00 pm

Choice Filling: January 28 to 30, 2022 till 11:55 pm

Choice Locking: January 30 (4:00 pm to 11:55 pm)

Processing of Seat Allotment: January 31 2022

NEET Counselling Result 2021: February 1, 2022

Reporting: February 2 till February 7 upto (5:00 pm)

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps to register

- Visit the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘online registration’ link

- A new login page would open, register if no already and login using your NEET Roll number and password

- NEET UG Counselling round 1 2021 application form will appear on the screen

- Enter the choices and lock them by carefully cross-checking

- Take a printout if required