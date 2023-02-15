Search icon
NEET UG 2023: When will registration window open? Exam fees, marking scheme, counselling process, more

NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process is likely to begin by February end.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:45 PM IST

NEET UG 2023: When will registration window open? Exam fees, marking scheme, counselling process, more
NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 registration process is likely to begin by the end of February, as per media reports. Candidates who want to apply for the medical entrance exam will be able to submit their online application forms from the official website of NTA-- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 7. The NEET UG 2023 is conducted annually for the admission of eligible candidates into medical colleges all over the country to study courses-- MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses. 

NTA NEET UG 2023: How to apply

  • Visit website-- neet.nta.nic.in
  • Under candidate activity, open the application link
  • First register and get login details
  • Use these details to login and fill your application form
  • Upload documents and pay the exam fee
  • Submit and download the confirmation page.

Read: NEET UG 2023 registration at nta.ac.in: Check list of India's top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking

NEET 2023: Exam fees

  • General: Rs 1,600 + GST
  • Outside India: Rs 8,500 + GST
  • General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs 1,500 + GST
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 900 + GST

NEET Exam 2023: Marking Scheme 

  • Correct answer: Four marks 
  • Incorrect answer: Minus one mark
  • Unanswered/marked for review: No mark 

NEET UG 2023: Counselling

NEET UG counselling is done separately for state quotas (85 percent) seats and all India quotas (15 percent seats). Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) holds NEET AIQ counselling, and counselling for all seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities, etc. Each state has their own counselling body to conduct state quota admissions. 

