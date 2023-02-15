NEET UG 2023: When will registration window open? Exam fees, marking scheme, counselling process, more

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 registration process is likely to begin by the end of February, as per media reports. Candidates who want to apply for the medical entrance exam will be able to submit their online application forms from the official website of NTA-- neet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 7. The NEET UG 2023 is conducted annually for the admission of eligible candidates into medical colleges all over the country to study courses-- MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses.
NTA NEET UG 2023: How to apply
Read: NEET UG 2023 registration at nta.ac.in: Check list of India's top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking
NEET 2023: Exam fees
NEET Exam 2023: Marking Scheme
NEET UG 2023: Counselling
NEET UG counselling is done separately for state quotas (85 percent) seats and all India quotas (15 percent seats). Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) holds NEET AIQ counselling, and counselling for all seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities, etc. Each state has their own counselling body to conduct state quota admissions.