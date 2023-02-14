Search icon
NEET UG 2023 registration at nta.ac.in: Check list of India's top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking

NTA will soon start the registration process for NEET UG 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon open the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the NTA NEET UG 2023 can submit their application from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The medical entrance exam has been scheduled to be held on May 7. 

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

  • Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link.
  • Create your login credentials and log in.
  • Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Read: NTA NEET UG 2023 exam: Registration, important documents, fees, major details students need to know

The NEET UG exam is conducted every year to give admission to eligible candidates into various medical courses like MBBS and BDS. Those who are seeking admission into medical courses, here is a list of top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking 2022. 

NEET UG 2023: Top medical colleges 

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi- Rank 1
  • Christian Medical College (CMC)- Rank 3
  • National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore- Rank 4
  • Banaras Hindu University- Rank 5 
  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- Rank 8
  • Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram- Rank 9
  • Kasturba Medical College- Rank 10
  • King George`s Medical University- Rank 11
  • Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai- Rank 12
  • St. John's Medical College- Rank 14
