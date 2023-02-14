NEET UG 2023 registration at nta.ac.in: Check list of India's top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon open the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the NTA NEET UG 2023 can submit their application from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The medical entrance exam has been scheduled to be held on May 7.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link.

Create your login credentials and log in.

Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Read: NTA NEET UG 2023 exam: Registration, important documents, fees, major details students need to know

The NEET UG exam is conducted every year to give admission to eligible candidates into various medical courses like MBBS and BDS. Those who are seeking admission into medical courses, here is a list of top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking 2022.

NEET UG 2023: Top medical colleges