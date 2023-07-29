NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: What's the next step for selected candidates? How to check here

The result for NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment has been released today at the official website. Read below to know more.

The provisional seat allotment result for NEET UG 2023 round 1 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee. Those who applied for the counselling round can now check the seat allotment result from the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

The link to upload candidates' documents has now been activated. It will remain active till July 30.

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important dates

The reporting and joining procedures for selected candidates will take place between July 31 to August 4. The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes sharing of data by MCC from August 5 to August 6, 2023.

Read: NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result expected today, know how to check

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to check