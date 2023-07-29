NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result expected today, know how to check

The choice filling for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2023 is extended till 11:55 pm of 27.07.2023.

Medical Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) to announce the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET-UG) round 1 seat allotment today, July 29, 2023. The seat allocation process will be run by the responsible authority from July 27 to July 28, 2023. Medical aspirants who registered for the first round of NEET UG Counselling and wish to enrol in MBBS and BDS programmes under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats may check the status of their application by going to the Committee's official website, mcc.nic.in. Then, between July 31 and August 4, those candidates who were shortlisted in the NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 results can report for admission at the designated medical colleges.

The second round of NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration will run from August 9 to August 14, 2023. Starting on August 10, the choice-filling process will be conducted.

There will be no offline resignation of seats; all admissions and resignations (if permitted) must be made online. The allotment letter must be downloaded from the MCC website by candidates. The National Testing Agency's (NTA) NEET-UG Examination is the basis for allocating seats to candidates.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Important dates: