NEET UG 2022: Online application deadline extended to THIS date, apply at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

NEET UG 2022: The last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to the recent notification, the last date to apply for NEET 2022 is till May 15. Previously, the NEET UG 2022 application deadline was May 6.

This has been done because Armed Forces Medical Colleges have decided to use NEET for admission to BSc Nursing courses. Candidates can apply for the test on neet.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled for July 17.

“It has also been decided by the Director-General, Armed Forces Medical Services that the scores of NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of FEMALE Candidates Only for admission to the B.Sc. (Nursing) Course. The last date for receiving Online Applications for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for all the candidates has been extended,” reads the NTA notification.

Exam: NEET (UG) – 2022

Last Date of receiving Application Form Online: May 15, 2022 (up to 9 p.m.)

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee Online: May 15, 2022 (up to 11:50 p.m.)

NEET UG exam (NEET UG 2022) will be held on July 17, 2022. Students who will qualify for this exam will get an opportunity to do medical courses that is MBBS from reputed institutes of the country. By increasing the time limit of the exam, students will get a lot of relief and they will be able to understand all the questions well and write their answers.

Notification: Apply for NEET UG 2022