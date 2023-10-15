NEET success story: Meet Yamuna Chakradhari, brick kiln worker who passed exam while working 6 hours per day

Headlines

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

Rahmanullah Gurbaz expresses frustration with captain after run out, viral video captures angry boundary rope strike

Nani reacts on asked if he requested director to add kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

 9 Hollywood movies filmed in India 

Navratri 2023: 7 cholesterol-friendly vrat snacks

10 ways to curb sugar cravings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

HomeEducation

Education

NEET success story: Meet Yamuna Chakradhari, brick kiln worker who passed exam while working 6 hours per day

Yamuna Chakradhari, a Chhattisgarh native from Durg, has accomplished a remarkable accomplishment by passing the fiercely competitive NEET exam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Students who want to pursue a profession in medicine take one of the most difficult exams, the NEET. An entrance exam known as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) is required for enrollment in MBBS and BDS programs at colleges all over the country. 

Yamuna Chakradhari, a Chhattisgarh native from Durg, has accomplished a remarkable accomplishment by passing the fiercely competitive NEET exam. Yamuna's determination and dedication have brought her success despite the fact that she spends tirelessly six hours a day producing bricks to provide for her family.

Who is Yamuna Chakradhari?

Yamuna's family, who had financial difficulties, relied on their employment at a brick kiln to support them. Despite the difficult conditions, Yamuna was able to balance her hectic work schedule with her academics.

Yamuna's dedication to learning on her own and unflinching perseverance paid off as she achieved an outstanding 516 out of 720 on the NEET exam, News18 reported. Yamuna has ambitions that go beyond MBBS; she hopes to pursue an MD so that she can become a doctor who would benefit her community.

READ | IAS success story: Meet Army brat, who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt without coaching, bagged AIR...

Her father, Baijnath Chakradhari, shares his happiness and promises to provide his children, Yamuna, Deepak, Yukti, and Vandana, a better future and a high-quality education. Despite not having the chance to pursue a formal education, Yamuna's mother, Kusum, recognizes the importance of her daughter's accomplishment and rejoices with the rest of the family.

Yamuna acknowledges the assistance she received from Dr. Ashwani Chandrakar, a medical professional from Utai, who helped her. Yamuna is deeply motivated to pursue a career in medicine in order to better her community after being inspired by this encounter.

The experience of Yamuna Chakradhari is proof of the value of resilience and commitment. Her remarkable story serves as a motivational reminder that success is possible no matter what obstacles one encounters if one has steadfast devotion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

DNA Explainer: When and why was LBW introduced in Cricket?

Watch: Rohit Sharma reveals the tale behind his viral bicep-flexing gesture to umpire Erasmus during IND-PAK game

Former England captain Alastair Cook announces retirement from professional cricket

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Man arrested for cheating ticket seeker of Rs 2.68 lakh, posing as GCA official

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE