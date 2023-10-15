IAS success story: Meet Army brat, who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt without coaching, bagged AIR...

Headlines

Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Happy Navratri 2023: Best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family, friends

Delhi’s air quality plunges into 'Poor' category, AQI at 266

Israel-Palestine conflict: When will the war end? Know possible outcomes for Hamas, Gaza residents

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Ghatasthapana Muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantras

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Happy Navratri 2023: Best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family, friends

Delhi’s air quality plunges into 'Poor' category, AQI at 266

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

9 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after the show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

HomeEducation

Education

IAS success story: Meet Army brat, who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt without coaching, bagged AIR...

IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh had prepared short-term and long-term goals and study plans for herself. Her methods and strategy were so thoroughly planned that she was able to clear the exam on her very first try with AIR 28.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Being one of India’s most difficult exams, UPSC aspirants from different parts of India prepare with sheer focus and strategized planning to crack it. Only a few of those become successful in clearing the exam and earning the positions of IAS officer, IPS officer, and more.

Ambitious students studying for the exams often look at the techniques used by previous years’ achievers to plan their success. UPSC witnessed the participation of many candidates from various backgrounds and fields. The story of one such UPSC achiever, IAS Chandrajyoti Singh, is moving.

Who is IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh?

Being the daughter of retired army officers, Chandrajyoti attended school for her education in various states. Her patriotism inspired her to serve her country. Chandrajyoti's father, Col. Dalbara Singh, served as an army radiologist, and her mother was Lt. Col. Meen Singh. As the study was their first priority, both of her parents always motivated her to do well so that she could make her career decisions.

Chandrajyoti Singh completed the class 10 board exam from Jalandhar’s APJ School with a 10 CGPA. Following that, she passed the class 12 examination from Chandigarh’s Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, with 95.4% marks. After this, in 2018, she earned honors in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, with a 7.75 CGPA. After completing her graduation from Delhi University, Chandrajyoti Singh took a one-year break.

In June 2018, she started preparing for the UPSC exam and kept history as an optional subject for the exam. She had prepared short-term and long-term goals and study plans for herself. Her methods and strategy were so thoroughly planned that she was able to clear the exam on her very first try with AIR 28.

Chandrajyoti Singh became an IAS officer at the age of 22. Going by the simple approach to cracking UPSC, Chandrjyoti decided to read the newspaper for 1-2 hours every day and prepare her own notes. Weekly revision helped IAS officer Chandrjyoti a lot as she focused on mock tests. Presently, she is an IAS officer of the Punjab cadre who is posted as SDM of Mohali.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states until October 16, check latest forecast here

Meet school dropout, who became India’s richest jeweller with net worth Rs 36,700 crore

Bolo Na: Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan's song from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail releases, netizens 'listen it on loop'

Meet India's 8th richest person, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's mentor, net worth is Rs 1.44 lakh crore

Meet one of richest realty businessmen with Rs 30,364 crore net worth, whose wife acted in Bollywood movies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE