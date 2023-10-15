IAS success story: Meet Army brat, who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt without coaching, bagged AIR...

IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh had prepared short-term and long-term goals and study plans for herself. Her methods and strategy were so thoroughly planned that she was able to clear the exam on her very first try with AIR 28.

Being one of India’s most difficult exams, UPSC aspirants from different parts of India prepare with sheer focus and strategized planning to crack it. Only a few of those become successful in clearing the exam and earning the positions of IAS officer, IPS officer, and more.

Ambitious students studying for the exams often look at the techniques used by previous years’ achievers to plan their success. UPSC witnessed the participation of many candidates from various backgrounds and fields. The story of one such UPSC achiever, IAS Chandrajyoti Singh, is moving.

Who is IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh?

Being the daughter of retired army officers, Chandrajyoti attended school for her education in various states. Her patriotism inspired her to serve her country. Chandrajyoti's father, Col. Dalbara Singh, served as an army radiologist, and her mother was Lt. Col. Meen Singh. As the study was their first priority, both of her parents always motivated her to do well so that she could make her career decisions.

Chandrajyoti Singh completed the class 10 board exam from Jalandhar’s APJ School with a 10 CGPA. Following that, she passed the class 12 examination from Chandigarh’s Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, with 95.4% marks. After this, in 2018, she earned honors in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, with a 7.75 CGPA. After completing her graduation from Delhi University, Chandrajyoti Singh took a one-year break.

In June 2018, she started preparing for the UPSC exam and kept history as an optional subject for the exam. She had prepared short-term and long-term goals and study plans for herself. Her methods and strategy were so thoroughly planned that she was able to clear the exam on her very first try with AIR 28.

Chandrajyoti Singh became an IAS officer at the age of 22. Going by the simple approach to cracking UPSC, Chandrjyoti decided to read the newspaper for 1-2 hours every day and prepare her own notes. Weekly revision helped IAS officer Chandrjyoti a lot as she focused on mock tests. Presently, she is an IAS officer of the Punjab cadre who is posted as SDM of Mohali.