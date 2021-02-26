NEET PG Exam 2021 to be held on THIS date, check syllabus, paper pattern, marking scheme

NEET PG Exam 2021: In important news for the medical graduates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced that it was going to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) Exam 2021 on April 18. The NBE also informed the aspirants that it would conduct the NEET PG exam in computer-based mode at as many as 255 centres across India. The interested candidates can check out the notification and read more details on the official website: nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

According to the NBE, only those candidates aspiring for an admission to PG medical courses through the NEET PG Exam 2021 who have completed their internships on or before June 30, 2021, will be eligible for the same. They need to meet other eligibility criteria as well.

NEET PG Syllabus

According to the NBE notification issued earlier, the syllabus of the NEET PG Exam 2021 would include all those knowledge areas and subjects under the Graduate Medical Education Regulations. These were issued by the Medical Council of India.

NEET PG Exam 2021 Paper Pattern

The paper pattern of the NEET PG exam would further help the aspirants to get an idea about its structure, weightage given to different topics, and the marking scheme. The candidates should note that the NEET PG exam 2021 will have a total of 200 multiple choice, single correct answer questions. The candidates will be scored depending on the correct answers out of 800 marks. The appearing candidates will get four marks for every correct response and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. As for the questions not attempted, there would be no marking.

The medium of NEET PG Exam 2021 will be English and the duration of the multiple choice paper is going to be three hours and 30 minutes.