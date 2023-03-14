Search icon
NEET PG 2023 result out, here's the direct link

NEET PG 2023 result has been declared by the National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET-PG) 2023 exam can check their scores at the official website -- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced the news, saying, "The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results."

NEET PG 2023 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2023 result link
Step 3: Enter your required credentials and log in
Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same

The NEET PG exam was held on March 5. The cut-off score for the general category and EWS is 291 out of 800, while the same for the general category-PwBD is 274 and 257 for the SC/ ST/ OBC.

