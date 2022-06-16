NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule to release soon at www.mcc.nic.in, check required documents, steps to register

File Photo

The National Board of Education (NBE) announced the result of the NEET PG 2022 Result on June 1, 2022. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is now all set to conduct the NEET PG Counselling in online mode for 50% of All India Quota(AIQ) seats in government institutions, central universities, and deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes.

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule is all set to release soon - www.mcc.nic.in. It is important to note that the remaining 50% of the state quota seats will be filled by the individual state counselling conducting authorities.

NEET PG 2022: Name of course, seats

MD: 26,168

MS: 13,649

PG Diploma: 922

DNB CET: 1,388

NEET PG 2022: Here is a list of documents you will need during the counselling process

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG 2022 result

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

NMC issued a registration certificate

Date of birth proof

Valid ID proof

Caste certificate

Disability Certificate

NEET PG 2022: Steps to register at www.mcc.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MCC - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration details such as name and DOB.

Step 4: Log in now using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Fill out the form and pay the application fees (if any).

Step 6: Submit the form now.

Step 7: Download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling form and take a printout of it for future use.