Education

NEET PG 2021 news: NBE to release admit cards on THIS date, check how to download

NEET-PG Admit Card 2021 will be released on April 14, 2021. As per official statement, NEET PG 2021 Admit Card is delayed due to technical reasons.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2021, 10:40 AM IST

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) Admit Card 2021 on April 14, 2021. According to the official statement, NEET PG 2021 Admit Card is delayed due to technical reasons. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2021 examination can download their admit cards from the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021 and the entrance exam for NEET PG 2001 will be held on a computer-based platform.

Candidates will get to know about the NEET PG Admit Card 2021 through SMS or e-mails on their registered credentials submitted at the time of application. The NEET PG 2021 Admit Card will contain details such as the candidate’s roll number, exam date, and exam-day guidelines, etc.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is held for those students who wish to study various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.

Here's how to download NEET-PG 2021 admit card online:

Step 1- Go to the official site of NBE - nbe.edu.in

Step 2- Click on NEET PG 2021 link

Step 3- Click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link

Step 4- Submit required details

Step 5- Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6- Download the admit card and take print out for future reference

