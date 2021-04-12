CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 CANCELLATION: Latest updates students must know

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, several students, teachers and parents are urging the CBSE to either cancel the upcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Eams 2021 or to hold the Board Exams 2021 in online mode but the CBSE has made it clear that it has now plans to cancel the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also said few days ago that the exams will be held in offline mode and the CBSE will ensure the safety of the students.

Now, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, has said that CBSE is taking all necessary measures to conduct the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the COVID-19 guidelines. The CBSE official made the statement while speaking at a discussion session of a private educational institute. The CBSE official said that the number of examination centres have been increased from 5000 to 7000 by the Board and strict covid protocols will be maintained throughout the centers to ensure the safety of students.

“First of all my request to everyone, everyone who is eligible for vaccination, please get vaccinated. That way when the examination does happen you can do the duties properly of taking and invigilating during exams. I would request the parents to keep an eye on the status of corona virus and the status of your child’s preparation. We will start taking the advice of the doctors into making a proper plan for conducting the examination smoothly. The students of this batch will perform much better I believe from the previous batch because they have gotten a lot of time for self-study. You must work hard and take responsibility into performing well. Your school, the chairman, principal and the entire nation is with you. We should be able to work and perform well for the future of the youth. I would request everybody that we are a very selfless organisation, and we are concerned about the betterment of the youth. When you are entering the examination centres kindly maintain all rules. My blessing is with all the students. We are in constant touch with the Government and other sister concerns and we are all making sure that everything is correlated in such a manner that exams are conducted smoothly,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by zeebiz.com.

“First of all, we will not leave any stone unturned for the students. For students, focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumor and false pretense. Concentrate on your studies only and be prepared. When you are coming to examination centre, check the details before coming and bring only the identified things and don’t get in touch with anyone else and carry sanitizers. My request to parents, since it is so difficult for you all, it’s a risk to send them to the examination, but kindly continue to support us. Ensure that your child follows all the given precautionary measures. Teachers, our most important stakeholders, we cannot do anything without your support, and it is known to me that they are working extremely hard. My sincere request to them is that do devote your time sincerely in evaluation process and help us declare the results as soon as possible," he added.