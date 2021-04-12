NEET PG 2021 news: NBE to release admit cards today at nbe.edu.in, exam on THIS date

The National Board of Examination (NBE) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on Monday (April 12). Once released, the admit cards will be available on NBE's official website - nbe.edu.in.

It is to be noted that the entrance for postgraduate medical courses - NEET PG 2021 - will be held on April 18. This year, the entrance exam for NEET PG 2001 will be held on a computer-based platform.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is held for those students who wish to study various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.

Here's how to download admit card online:

- Go to the official site of NBE - nbe.edu.in

- Click on NEET PG 2021 link

- Click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link

- Submit required details

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button

- Download the admit card and take print out for future reference