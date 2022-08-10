NEET UG 2022 answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check past-year trends on release date

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) answer key soon at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. There has been no official confirmation regarding the releasing date of the NEET UG 2022 answer key as of now.

The answer key of NEET 2022 will be released in two phases: provisional and official. The authority will first publish the provisional answer key of NEET allowing the candidates to challenge and raise objections. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 200 per question to raise objections.

Check here past year's trends for the NEET UG answer key releasing date:

NEET UG 2022 Answer key: Past year releasing trends

2022-- Expected soon

2021-- October 15

2020-- September 26

2019-- May 25

2018--May 25

