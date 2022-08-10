Search icon
NEET UG 2022 answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check past-year trends on release date

NEET 2022 answer key is expected to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) answer key soon at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. There has been no official confirmation regarding the releasing date of the NEET UG 2022 answer key as of now. 

The answer key of NEET 2022 will be released in two phases: provisional and official. The authority will first publish the provisional answer key of NEET allowing the candidates to challenge and raise objections. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 200 per question to raise objections.

Check here past year's trends for the NEET UG answer key releasing date:

NEET UG 2022 Answer key: Past year releasing trends 

  • 2022-- Expected soon
  • 2021-- October 15
  • 2020-- September 26
  • 2019-- May 25
  • 2018--May 25

