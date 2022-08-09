NEET PG 2022 counselling to begin on September 1, plea to stay counselling rejected by SC

NEET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court has refused the plea to stay the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) over alleged discrepancies in test scores. The plea challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to not issue the question papers of the test and the NEET PG answer key.

The NEET PG counselling is expected to start on September 1 as per official sources. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to conduct the NEET PG 2022.

If past trends are to be followed, the NEET 2022 counselling will be conducted in several rounds and one seat allotment result will be released in every round. Candidates can not make any changes to NEET PG answer key, unlike NEET UG answer key.

However, the Supreme Court refused to stay this NEET PG Counselling as it believed that if done, it could lead to not-so-favourable consequences. Hence, as of now, the matter may come be taken up for hearing likely around August 25, before the MCC NEET counselling actually begins on September 1.

