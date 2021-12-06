MPHC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1255 posts at mphc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility and last date

High Court of Madhya Pradesh is inviting applications for 1255 Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) for District Courts of M.P. The last date to apply is December 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, mphc.gov.in.
MPHC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Post: Stenographer Grade-2
No. of Vacancy: 108
Pay Scale: 28700 – 91300/-
Post: Stenographer Grade-3
No. of Vacancy: 205
Pay Scale: 25300 – 80500/-
Post: Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff)
No. of Vacancy: 11
Pay Scale: 19500 – 62000/-
Post: Assistant Grade-3
No. of Vacancy: 910
Post: Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing)
No. of Vacancy: 21
Eligibility Criteria:
Stenographer Grade-2: Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University. C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from MAP-IT. Hindi shorthand exam passed with a speed of 100 W.P.M. One year diploma course passed in Computer Application.
Stenographer Grade-3 & Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff): Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.
Assistant Grade-3: Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.
Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing): Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.
Application Fee: Pay the application fee through Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking or MP Online or its Kiosk Holder.
For Unreserved & other State Candidates: 777.02/-
For Reserved Category: 577.02
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website mphc.gov.in.
Starting date for online application submission: November 30, 2021
Last date for online application submission: November 30, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: November 30, 2021
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Online Exam and Main Exam.
Notification: mphc.gov.in/PDF