MPHC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1255 posts at mphc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility and last date

High Court of Madhya Pradesh is inviting applications for 1255 Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) for District Courts of M.P. The last date to apply is December 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, mphc.gov.in.

MPHC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post: Stenographer Grade-2

No. of Vacancy: 108

Pay Scale: 28700 – 91300/-

Post: Stenographer Grade-3

No. of Vacancy: 205

Pay Scale: 25300 – 80500/-

Post: Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff)

No. of Vacancy: 11

Pay Scale: 19500 – 62000/-

Post: Assistant Grade-3

No. of Vacancy: 910

Post: Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing)

No. of Vacancy: 21

Eligibility Criteria:

Stenographer Grade-2: Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University. C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from MAP-IT. Hindi shorthand exam passed with a speed of 100 W.P.M. One year diploma course passed in Computer Application.

Stenographer Grade-3 & Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff): Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

Assistant Grade-3: Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing): Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking or MP Online or its Kiosk Holder.

For Unreserved & other State Candidates: 777.02/-

For Reserved Category: 577.02

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website mphc.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: November 30, 2021

Last date for online application submission: November 30, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: November 30, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Online Exam and Main Exam.

Notification: mphc.gov.in/PDF