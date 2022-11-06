Search icon
MP Board exam 2023: MPBSE class 10th, 12th exam dates released, details here

MP Board exam 2023: The practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from February 13 to 28.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 07:28 AM IST

Picture: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the dates of the Madhya Pradesh Board exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th. MP Board 2023 Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted from February 13.

The practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from February 13 to 28, and the theory exam will be from March 1–31, 2023. Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced MPSSE MP Board 2023 class 10th and 12th exam date.

Taking to the social media platform he twitted, "Board examinations of Class 10th and 12th will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from March 1 to March 31, 2023,".

Also Read: NTA UGC NET Results 2022 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

MPBSE class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 dates:

  • Practical Examination: February 13 to 28, 2023
  • Theory Examination: March 1 to 31, 2023
