NTA UGC NET Results 2022 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET can check the results available on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET final answer key 2022 was released by NTA on November 1, 2022.

The UGC NET exam 2022 was conducted on various dates- July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022.

UGC NET was conducted to decide the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The NTA closed the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key on 26 October. The result and final answer key will be published soon.

UGC Net result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the UGC net ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the result link

Log in with your application number and date of birth

View your scorecard and download it for future use.

UGC Net result 2022: direct link