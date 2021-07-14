MPBSE Class 10 board results 2021 to be released TODAY, get direct link and steps to check

The Madhya Pradesh Board will release the MPBSE Class 10 board results 2021 today (July 14) at 4 pm. According to officials, MPBSE Class 10 result scorecards will be accessible through the official website once they are released. A total of 11 lakh students had enrolled for the class 10 exam this year. The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh had decided to conduct special exams from September 1 to 25, 2021.

Students who are not satisfied with their MP Board 10th Result 2021 would be able to appear for the special exams as specified above.

Here is the direct link to check the MP Board 10th Result 2021.

The MP Class 10 board exams 2021 were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each student must get 33 per cent marks in every subject and should also get an overall score of 33 per cent to pass the MPBSE Class 10 board exam.

Students have been evaluated based on previous exam performances. The MPBSE 10th result evaluation formula considers students' performances in unit tests, pre-boards, and internal assessments.

Out of the 100 marks, 20 per cent weightage has been given to internal assessment, 30 per cent to UT and the remaining 50 percent will be based on pre-board results.

Students need to keep their roll number and application number ready to check the result through the official website.

How to check MPBSE 10th Result 2021:

Step 1: Open a browser and go to mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink for MPBSE Class 10 results on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and application number on the new window and click 'submit'.

Step 4: Your MPBSE Class 10 result 2021 will open in a new tab.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for your future reference.