Meet YouTuber who quit engineering course to study journalism, left stable jobs to become comedian

This popular YouTuber and comedian dropped out of engineering college to study journalism but finally became a comedian.

YouTubers have become the new age celebrities. Millions of people are following YouTubers and take their words seriously. Among all the YouTubers who have made a unique place for them, one of the most famous names is Rohan Joshi.

Joshi is also one of the founding members of the All India Bakchod along with Tanmay Bhatt and others. He has appeared in various videos for AIB and also did Amazon and Netflix specials.

Joshi is also one of the most celebrated comedians in the comedy industry. Many of you might not know that Joshi KJ Somaiya College of Engineering but he eventually dropped out and finally did his graduation from Jai Hind College.

After graduation, he worked as a journalist for some time. He worked with established names such as CNBC and Times Now.

After some time working as a journalist, he went to the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai to pursue a post-graduation degree. Rohan Joshi has been one of the core members in building the comedy industry to what it is.

Read: Isha Ambani stands out with her mismatched earrings at Jio World Plaza opening