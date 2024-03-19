Meet student who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, but decided not to take admission in IIT due to..

Twitter
The student we are talking about is Kolkata's Mohammad Sahil Akhtar who started preparing to get into IIT when he was in class 10th. He got the 99th rank in the All-India merit list for the JEE-Advanced 2023.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

When a student dreams of becoming an engineer, they aspire to study at IIT. It gives a sure way for candidates to get a good start in their professional journey. Many students get admission to IIT through their determination and hard work but later change their minds and decide not to join the prestigious institute. Today, we will you about a student who started preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) after class 10 but later dropped out of IIT counselling to join the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). 

The student we are talking about is Kolkata's Mohammad Sahil Akhtar who started preparing to get into IIT when he was in class 10th. He got the 99th rank in the All-India merit list for the JEE-Advanced 2023. But, Mohammad Sahil Akhtar then decided to drop out of the JEE admission process and head to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). 

Revealing the reason behind his decision to join MIT instead of IIT, Mohammad Sahil Akhtar said that MIT has "more research opportunities and a flexible curriculum". 

"Generally, the most sought-after route is to join an IIT in Computer Science Engineering (CSE). My parents would have suggested considering IIT Bombay," he said. 

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar revealed that it was during IOAA Olympiad in Georgia that he realised that there were other options he could consider. 

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar said, "There was no dependency on any entrance test or a rank for admission. I appeared for the Standard Admission Test (SAT). But more than the SAT score, admission to MIT was based on the institute’s admission committee’s assessment of my application which included my overall academic records, achievements in academics as well as in extra-curricular activities, essays, and recommendation letters from my school teachers." 

For the unversed, Kolkata's Mohammad Sahil Akhtar completed his schooling at the Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park and appeared for the JEE exam in April. He also recently launched a YouTube channel to guide other candidates regarding the options that are available to them. 

At MIT, Mohammad Sahil Akhtar hopes to explore his interests in linguistics and philosophy. He has a scholarship which has also "brought the cost to how much we would spend at IIT".

