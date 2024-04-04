Meet Rashi Bagga who is not from IIT, IIM, VIT, NIT got job with record-breaking package of...

This achievement marks the highest package offered to any student at IIIT-NR in 2023.

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in job placement packages for both graduate and postgraduate students across India. The trend of high salary offers is no longer confined to prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. One such example is Rashi Bagga, a BTech student at the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), who made history by securing an annual job package of Rs 85 lakh last year.

This achievement marks the highest package offered to any student at IIIT-NR in 2023. Interestingly, Rashi Bagga had already received a promising job offer from another company prior to this offer. However, driven by her desire to explore further opportunities, she actively participated in more interviews and eventually landed this groundbreaking job offer.

Yogesh Kumar, another IIIT-NR student, has also tasted success by securing a job offer of Rs 56 lakh per annum for the role of a software development engineer, coming from a multinational company.

Back in 2020, Ravi Kushashwa, a student from IIIT-NR, had received a job offer of Rs 1 crore per annum from a multinational company. Unfortunately, he couldn't join the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to IIIT-NR's placement office, the average CTC for the current batch has been revised to Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, with a median CTC of Rs 13.6 lakh per annum.