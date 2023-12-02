Meet Purvi Nanda, lawyer-turned-IRS officer who cracked UPSC without coaching, used to study 11 hours per day, got AIR..

Purvi, a native of Udaipur, attended St. Mary's School in her hometown before graduating from the National Law University in 2019 with an LLB. She passed the UPSC 2020 exam and placed 224th.

Candidates for the UPSC put in a lot of study time and careful planning to pass the Civil Service Examination, one of the hardest tests. While many aspirants use coaching to help them prepare for the UPSC, some achieve exam success through independent study. Purvi Nanda, an IRS officer, is a UPSC achiever who passed the test through self-study.

Who is IRS officer Purvi Nanda?

Purvi, a native of Udaipur, attended St. Mary's School in her hometown before graduating from the National Law University in 2019 with an LLB. Her father Pitambar Nanda's desire for her is to become an IAS officer motivated her to take the prestigious exam, and that decision marked the start of her journey towards UPSC.

Even though Purvi's goal of becoming an IAS officer is still unfulfilled, she passed the UPSC 2020 exam and placed 224th. Purvi stands out for her method of preparing for the UPSC—she opted not to enrol in coaching classes. Rather, she committed to intense independent study, spending ten to eleven hours daily getting ready.

Her approach comprised completing past years' exam question papers, which is a tried-and-true way to comprehend the format of the test and hone one's knowledge base. Purvi showed her focus and resolve by cutting back on her phone usage and social media use during this rigorous preparation.

When Purvi was able to secure an IRS cadre position and land a job in the Income Tax Department, it was clear that her hard work had paid off. In addition to her career accomplishments, Purvi has written books.

She describes her experience passing the exam without the help of outside coaching in her book "Behind the Scene: The Untold Stories of UPSC Aspirants," which offers insights into the challenges faced by aspirants. Purvi Nanda's success story serves as motivation, showing that even though coaching classes are a popular route, driven people can accomplish amazing things with focused independent study.