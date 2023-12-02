Headlines

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Salman, Govinda, 3 others, producer went to jail, later won 5 National Awards

BCCI questions Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma over World Cup final debacle; head coach blames....

DNA Explained: How Cyclone 'Michaung' Got Its Name?

Meet Purvi Nanda, lawyer-turned-IRS officer who cracked UPSC without coaching, used to study 11 hours per day, got AIR..

Netizens call Ananya Panday delusional for saying she’d like to be in Tarantino’s 10th film: ‘Can't stop laughing’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Purvi Nanda, lawyer-turned-IRS officer who cracked UPSC without coaching, used to study 11 hours per day, got AIR..

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's original choice for Mr India, he rejected film because...

Winter Session: 19 bills, 2 financial items to be taken up in Parliament

Tips to control blood sugar spike in winters

Fastest to score 4000 runs in T20 matches

Batters who hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Salman, Govinda, 3 others, producer went to jail, later won 5 National Awards

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's original choice for Mr India, he rejected film because...

Netizens call Ananya Panday delusional for saying she’d like to be in Tarantino’s 10th film: ‘Can't stop laughing’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Purvi Nanda, lawyer-turned-IRS officer who cracked UPSC without coaching, used to study 11 hours per day, got AIR..

Purvi, a native of Udaipur, attended St. Mary's School in her hometown before graduating from the National Law University in 2019 with an LLB. She passed the UPSC 2020 exam and placed 224th.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Candidates for the UPSC put in a lot of study time and careful planning to pass the Civil Service Examination, one of the hardest tests. While many aspirants use coaching to help them prepare for the UPSC, some achieve exam success through independent study. Purvi Nanda, an IRS officer, is a UPSC achiever who passed the test through self-study. 

Who is IRS officer Purvi Nanda?

Purvi, a native of Udaipur, attended St. Mary's School in her hometown before graduating from the National Law University in 2019 with an LLB. Her father Pitambar Nanda's desire for her is to become an IAS officer motivated her to take the prestigious exam, and that decision marked the start of her journey towards UPSC.

Even though Purvi's goal of becoming an IAS officer is still unfulfilled, she passed the UPSC 2020 exam and placed 224th. Purvi stands out for her method of preparing for the UPSC—she opted not to enrol in coaching classes. Rather, she committed to intense independent study, spending ten to eleven hours daily getting ready.

Her approach comprised completing past years' exam question papers, which is a tried-and-true way to comprehend the format of the test and hone one's knowledge base. Purvi showed her focus and resolve by cutting back on her phone usage and social media use during this rigorous preparation.

When Purvi was able to secure an IRS cadre position and land a job in the Income Tax Department, it was clear that her hard work had paid off.  In addition to her career accomplishments, Purvi has written books.

She describes her experience passing the exam without the help of outside coaching in her book "Behind the Scene: The Untold Stories of UPSC Aspirants," which offers insights into the challenges faced by aspirants. Purvi Nanda's success story serves as motivation, showing that even though coaching classes are a popular route, driven people can accomplish amazing things with focused independent study. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida Metro: Big update on 11.6-km Aqua Line extension between Sector 142, Botanical Garden stations; details inside

Bacterial or viral pneumonia? Here's how to spot the difference

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Matter of concern: India on US linking Indian official to man charged with plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 73, here's a look at his prolific journey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE