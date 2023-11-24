Meet NEET UG topper Bora Varun, who also secured 2nd rank in AP EAMCET result

Realizing that NEET served as the gateway to fulfilling his aspiration of saving lives as a doctor, Varun committed himself to intensive preparation.

Clearing the medical entrance test is not an easy task, as NEET is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of medical aspirants enroll for admission tests, but only a few of them achieve their goal. Such is the story of Bora Varun Chakravarthi, whose success story is truly inspiring for many medical aspirants.

Bora Varun hails from Hyderabad. Born on October 7, 2005, Varun grew up in a loving and supportive family. His remarkable journey towards becoming a doctor began at a young age.

Realizing that NEET served as the gateway to fulfilling his aspiration of saving lives as a doctor, Varun committed himself to intensive preparation. Enrolling in a prestigious coaching institute renowned for its excellence in medical entrance exam training, he meticulously honed his skills and knowledge, culminating in a spectacular performance in the NEET UG 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG result on June 13, 2023, where Varun and Prabanjan J both secured a total of 720 marks, claiming the joint top position. A testament to Varun's multidimensional aptitude, he also shone in the AP EAMCET Results 2023, securing the 2nd rank in the agriculture stream with an impressive tally of 151 marks out of 160.

Varun's success isn't merely confined to academic achievements. His journey exemplifies resilience, focus, and an unwavering determination to excel against formidable competition.

His stellar performance in both national and state-level entrance exams has not only brought laurels to his name but also served as an inspiration for aspiring medical professionals across the country. With his accomplishments, Varun has solidified his position not just as a topper but as a role model for countless individuals with similar aspirations.