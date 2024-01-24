Twitter
Meet man who studied at IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, quit high-paying job to become a monk because...

We are talking about Swami Mukundananda who is a spiritual leader, Vedic scholar, best-selling author, and a world-renowned teacher of Spirituality, Yoga, and Meditation from India.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 03:01 PM IST

Lakhs of students across India often dream of becoming an engineer after completing their class 12 exams and a majority of these students dream of getting admission into IIT by clearing the IIT JEE examination. IIT is considered among the best engineering college in India with IIT JEE considered one of the toughest entrance exams. 

After studying at the prestigious IIT, students often get good job offers to work in India and abroad. But, today, we will tell you about one graduate who decided to take a different route and become a monk after graduating from IIT.

We are talking about Swami Mukundananda who is a spiritual leader, Vedic scholar, best-selling author, and a world-renowned teacher of Spirituality, Yoga, and Meditation from India.

Swami Mukundananda was born on December 19, 1960, and spent a lot of his time doing meditation and contemplation since he was a young boy. This is why after completing his undergraduate degree in B.Tech from the IIT Delhi and a postgraduate degree from the IIM Calcutta, Swami Mukundananda renounced the luxuries of life and joined the order of Sannyas. 

Just a few months after joining a big corporate house, he concluded that it was not the life he sought so he resigned from his high-paying job and took up the order of Sanyas (monkhood). He traveled throughout India as a Sanyasi and trained under the guidance of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj. 

Rather than opting for a high-paying job, Swami Mukundananda studied the Vedic scriptures and became a famous spiritual leader and published author.

Swami Mukundananda is a senior disciple of Jagadguru Kripaluji Maharaj and the founder of the yogic system called Jagadguru Kripaluji Yog, widely known as JKYog. 

Swami Mukundananda has also founded numerous satsang centers in India and the USA including the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, Radha Krishna Temple, Bay Area, and Radha Krishna Mandir in Cuttack, Odisha in India. He has also formed the JKYog Ashram in Banara, Odisha, Purushottam Vatika in Puri, and Shree Radha Nikunj Bihari Ashram in Sambalpur. 

For the past 30 years, Swami Mukundananda has traveled across continents, inspiring people to include the knowledge of the scriptures in their daily lives.

MOST WATCHED

