Meet actress who has not released 1 film in last 5 years, still a superstar, has Rs 300 crore net worth, husband is..

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has not released a single film in the last 5 years. Still, she is earning in crores. She also has luxury cars worth crores and many luxurious houses. Her net worth is sure to surprise anyone. Today, we will tell you all about Anushka Sharma's upcoming films and her current earnings.

Anushka Sharma has been active in the Bollywood industry for the last many years. However, since 2018, she has been missing from the silver screen. Despite this, there has been no impact on her earnings. Anushka Sharma's net worth is said to be between Rs 250-300 crore reportedly.

Anushka Sharma charges Rs 10 to 12 crores for a film. Apart from this, she also earns a lot from brand endorsements. She charges a fee of Rs 3 crore for an advertisement.

Anushka Sharma has her own production company named Clean Slate Filmz. She has produced films like 'NH 10', 'Phillauri', and 'Pari' under her production house. Apart from this, Anushka has invested crores of rupees in many famous companies.

Anushka Sharma, along with her husband Virat Kohli, also owns a house worth Rs 34 crore in Mumbai and another worth Rs 80 crore in Gurgaon. They have bought a Rs 19 crore farmhouse in Alibaug. Virat and Anushka have other luxury properties including legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s former house which is now a high-end restaurant.

The couple reportedly own a fleet of luxury cars. They have been known to own Audi R8, Audi A8 L, Audi Q8, Audi Q7, Audi RS 5, Audi S5, Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Flying Spur, and Bentley Continental GT.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is going to make a comeback on the silver screen with 'Chakda Express'. It is a biopic film in which Anushka will be seen in the role of women's cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. Anushka Sharma's film 'Chakda Express' will stream on Netflix later this year.

Anushka Sharma is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple got married in 2017 and have a daughter named Vamika who was born in 2021.

