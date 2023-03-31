Meet Ira Singhal, who was denied IAS post over 'disability' even after clearing UPSC; secured AIR 1 in 4th attempt

Several successful top officers, such IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Athar Aamir Khan, and others, serve as role models for millions of UPSC hopefuls. Ambitious aspirants are currently getting ready for the May 2023 UPSC preliminary exams. This is the success story of Ira Singhal, an IAS officer who overcame all hurdles and challenges to fulfil her lifelong dream of becoming the IAS.

Although having physical abilities, IAS Ira refused to allow her limitations stand in the way of her accomplishment. Not only did she realise her childhood aim of joining the IAS, but she also succeeded in obtaining an AIR 1 ranking in the general category in 2014.

Who is IAS Ira Singhal?

Ira who hails from Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh, is a well-known IAS officer and role model for many in the country today. Ira Singhal stands apart from other IAS (Indian Administrative Services) exam candidates. Not just because she's a woman, but mostly because she's the first physically challenged person to take the lead by standing up.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services test, in which women took four of the top five positions, was won by 30-year-old Singhal, who had a locomotor disability of 62%. This wasn't, however, her first effort. The civil service test was taken by Singhal in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014. Ira recounted how her file was turned down in 2011 while recalling the 2010 occurrence. She then brought a lawsuit, which she later won in 2014.

Motivation to become IAS officer

Ira spent her early years in Meerut, where she frequently witnessed curfews being implemented. As she overheard conversations in this situation, she learned that the DM is the one who issues the curfew orders and that they are regarded with a variety of legal authority. Ira's ambition to become an IAS officer manifested itself at that point.

Ira used to express that she wanted to be an IAS officer, but whenever she did, people would often start making fun of her. Ira used to experience this because she had physical limitations from birth. Even though she was unable to walk properly, in these circumstances, people used to make mock her and joke that since she herself was unable to walk properly, how could she possibly rule society?

Cleared UPSC four times

Ira attended the Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology (NSIT), in Delhi, to earn her B.Tech. and MBA after completing her education. As she was employed by well-known beverage producers like Coca-Cola and Cadbury, his desire to join the IAS was steadily growing in her head. She made the decision to realise his dream and began studying for the UPSC while maintaining her employment.

She passed the UPSC exam in 2010, but regrettably, because of his condition, she was not assigned to any government positions that year. In this situation, Ira decided to apply to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to challenge the decision to deny her a posting despite clearingthe exam. Ira's case then went on for approximately 4 years in the CAT. In the end, CAT decided in Ira's favour.

Topped the exam on fourth attempt

After overcoming a 4-year legal struggle, Ira Singhal was recruited to a government position in Hyderabad in 2014. Ira's thoughts, however, were occupied with something else. Ira decided he wanted to retake the UPSC exam in the year 2014. This time, she excelled in the general category of All India, pleasing her parents and demonstrating her worthiness of the position.