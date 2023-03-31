Search icon
Meet Shrikant Jichkar, IAS who has 20 degrees from 42 universities; he is India's most educated man

According to the Limca Book of Records, Srikant Jichkar continues to hold the title of being the nation's most qualified individual.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Do you know who is India's most qualified person? Well, this person has about 20 degrees that too from 42 Universities. Yes you read it right, Srikant Jichkar is the one who was officially known as India's most qualified person. 

By the time he was 25 years old, Jichkar already had 14 portfolios to his name and was listed in the Limca Book of Records. Jichkar continues to hold the title of being the nation's most qualified individual, according to the Limca Book of Records.

Jichkar not only received first division in most of his exams but also won several gold medals.

Srikant Jichkar earned the following degrees:

1. Medical Doctor, MBBS and MD
2. Law, LL.B.
3. International Law, LL.M.
4. Masters in Business Administration, DBM and MBA
5. Bachelors in Journalism
6. M.A. Public Administration
7. M.A. Sociology
8. M.A. Economics
9. M.A. Sanskrit
10. M.A. History
11. M.A. English Literature
12. M.A. Philosophy
13.M.A. Political Science
14. M.A. Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology
15. M.A Psychology
16. D. Litt. Sanskrit – the highest of degrees in a University
17. IPS 
18. IAS

Between the year 1973 and 1990, the man appeared for 42 exams at the university. He quickly resigned after passing the IPS exam in order to sit for the IAS exam, which he also passed. He left his position after four months in order to run in the first national elections.

In 1980, he was chosen to serve in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, making him the country's youngest lawmaker. He also held positions as a Minister of State, a Rajya Sabha member, and a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Dr. Jichkar resorted to travel after the Rajya Sabha elections in 1999, which he lost. He had always had a creative spirit and loved to paint, take pictures, and act in plays. He made trips across the nation to deliver speeches on religion, health, and education. He also represented India at UNESCO at the same time.

But destiny had some other plans, bus slammed into their car on June 2, 2004 Dr. Jichkar's friend's automobile. That night, Dr. Jichkar passed away at a young age of just 49 years.

It is clear that the doctor, lawyer, IPS and IAS officer, and politician lived a full life despite having a relatively short lifespan.

Jichkar's sizable collection of 52,000 volumes that he kept in his personal library serves as another evidence of his passion for learning. 

