Meet Avni Malhotra, IIM Sambalpur student landed at high salaried-job in Microsoft; know her whopping annual pay

A student from Jaipur has gotten the job of her dreams as proof that perseverance and hard work always pay off in the form of achievement. The highest salary of 64.61 lakhs was offered to a student from Jaipur at the IIM Sambalpur placement season two days ago. IIM Sambalpur made history by offering its MBA (2021–2023) class 100% placement. The top two students that offered the best paycheck are from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Who is Avni Malhotra?

Avni Malhotra, a student from Jaipur, has finally finished five to six rounds of interviews with Microsoft for job placement. She was chosen due to her three years of experience serving Infosys and her organizational competence. Also, he earned a B.Tech in computer science, which made her stand out to the Microsoft staff.

"IIM Sambalpur and the professors that prepared me for this challenging path, I have my sincere gratitude," according to IIM Sambalpur student Avani Malhotra. Avni Malhotra has expressed gratitude to her parents for her accomplishments. According to Avni her mother, who is a teacher, constantly assisted her in forming the habits of excellence. And her father has always stressed the need for effective communication.

How much money were the top 10 students in the batch paid?

During its MBA (2021-2023) class, IIM Sambalpur has successfully achieved 100% final placements, offering the highest salary of Rs 64.61 lakhs per year in India and Rs 64.15 lakhs per year globally. The average pay offered here is Rs 16.64 lakh per year, and the average salary for the MBA class of 2021–2023 is Rs 16 lakh per year.

However, female students make an average salary of Rs. 18.25 lakh annually. The top 10 students in the class get an average salary of Rs. 31.69 lakh annually. Microsoft, Vedanta, Tolaram, Amul, Adani, EY, Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, and Amazon are a few notable firms.

Notwithstanding the worldwide economic downturn, IIM Sambalpur Director Prof. Mahadev Jaiswal commented on the great placement of MBA students (2021-23), Aaj Tak reported. He acknowledged the potential of the students and the distinctive academic culture of the Institute, in which the industry has placed a great deal of faith, as well as the innovative policies of the Government of India, for this astounding achievement.

