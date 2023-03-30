Meet Devyani Singh, BITS Pilani graduate who got UPSC 11 rank after studying only on weekends

Devyani Singh works as an assistant commissioner of the income tax department. (Photo courtesy: Divyani Singh's Instagram account)

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in India. To crack this exam, one needs a very smart strategy. This is exactly how Devyani Singh cracked UPSC to become an IRS officer.

Devyani Singh did her schooling from Chandigarh. After her Class 12 exam, she did her engineering from BITS Pilani's Goa campus. Her stream was electronics and instrumentation engineering.

After graduation, she started preparing for civil services. In her first two attempts, she couldn't even clear the preliminary examination. She got selected for an interview in 2017, in her third attempt. She couldn't clear the interview. In the fourth attempt in 2018, she cracked the exam with 222 rank. After this, she was appointed in the Central Audit Department.

In 2018, she again prepared for the exam. Due to her job, she could only study during the weekends. In 2019, she again cracked the exam and secured 11th rank. She became an IRS officer.

She is a native of Mahendergarh, Haryana. Her father, Vinay Singh, is also an IAS officer. Her father is her inspiration.

She is very popular on social media. She has 112000 followers on Instagram. She is also a fashionista.

She works as an assistant commissioner of the income tax department. On Instagram, she also describes herself as a dancer.