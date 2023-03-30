Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet Devyani Singh, BITS Pilani graduate who got UPSC 11 rank after studying only on weekends

Who is Devyani Singh, IRS? She is very popular on social media. She has 112000 followers on Instagram

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Meet Devyani Singh, BITS Pilani graduate who got UPSC 11 rank after studying only on weekends
Devyani Singh works as an assistant commissioner of the income tax department. (Photo courtesy: Divyani Singh's Instagram account)

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in India. To crack this exam, one needs a very smart strategy. This is exactly how Devyani Singh cracked UPSC to become an IRS officer.

Devyani Singh did her schooling from Chandigarh. After her Class 12 exam, she did her engineering from BITS Pilani's Goa campus. Her stream was electronics and instrumentation engineering.

After graduation, she started preparing for civil services. In her first two attempts, she couldn't even clear the preliminary examination. She got selected for an interview in 2017, in her third attempt. She couldn't clear the interview. In the fourth attempt in 2018, she cracked the exam with 222 rank. After this, she was appointed in the Central Audit Department.

In 2018, she again prepared for the exam. Due to her job, she could only study during the weekends. In 2019, she again cracked the exam and secured 11th rank. She became an IRS officer. 

She is a native of Mahendergarh, Haryana. Her father, Vinay Singh, is also an IAS officer. Her father is her inspiration. 

She is very popular on social media. She has 112000 followers on Instagram. She is also a fashionista.

She works as an assistant commissioner of the income tax department. On Instagram, she also describes herself as a dancer. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.