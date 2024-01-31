Twitter
Meet IPS officer, who left high-paying job to prepare for UPSC exam, cracked it 4 times, is currently posted at...

However, after failing prelims by just one mark, he altered his strategy in 2017, consulting various sources for the static portion and completing 140 mock tests within the time limit of 1 to 1.5 hours.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 09:08 AM IST

Edited by

UPSC Civil Services examination is a dream for many, and Amrit Jain stands out as a personality who cracked it not just once or twice but four consecutive times. Hailing from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Amrit pursued Electrical Engineering from NIT Warangal and higher studies from Czech Technical University, before starting a job in a private company in Hyderabad.

Despite coming from an ordinary family, Amit Jain attempted the UPSC exam without any preparation in 2016. He believed multiple-choice questions were the only challenge. However, after failing prelims by just one mark, he altered his strategy in 2017, consulting various sources for the static portion and completing 140 mock tests within the time limit of 1 to 1.5 hours.

Amrit Jain emphasises the importance of mock tests, which significantly aided him during the actual exam, enabling him to read questions at least three times, maintain calmness, and perform well. For his optional subject in UPSC, he chose Political Science.

He attempted UPSC in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. While he secured a place in the reserve list in 2018, he got selected for the Indian Defence Accounts Services. Subsequently, he achieved ranks of 321, 96, and 179 in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. Although he successfully cleared the UPSC exam four times, he fell short of his dream of becoming an IAS officer, a fact he doesn't regret, acknowledging that not everyone achieves the coveted position despite aspiring for it during UPSC preparation.

