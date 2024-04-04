Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, born on September 9, 1987 in Bihar, completed his schooling at 9 years of age. At 11, he made history by obtaining a BSc degree from Patna Science College and by 12, he completed his MSc from the same college. Aptly recognised as a child prodigy, Tulsi pursued his PhD at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and achieved this milestone at 21.

In 2010, Tulsi was offered a position as an Assistant Professor on contract at IIT-Mumbai, but his employment took an unexpected turn in 2019 when he was dismissed from his position at IIT-Mumbai after an extended leave due to illness.

Tulsi's health struggles began in 2011 when he experienced a high fever, later diagnosed as an allergy. Taking a four-year leave from IIT-Mumbai, he relocated to Patna in 2013, where he has been residing since. Currently, unemployed, Tulsi has turned his focus to studying law.

His academic journey began with his application for a PhD program at the age of 17, earning praise from the then-physics department dean at IISC as a "good boy, very lovable, and working to achieve his goals." The topic of Tulsi's PhD thesis was "Generalizations of the Quantum Search Algorithm," and he co-authored a research manuscript titled "A New Algorithm for Fixed-point Quantum Search" with Lov Grover, though the research was never published.

Once hailed as one of the most talented Asian children, Tulsi received nicknames such as "Superteen" by Science, "Physics Prodigy" by The TIMES, and "Master Mind" by The WEEK.