Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Julia Garner's casting as Silver Surfer in Marvel's The Fantastic Four leads to online rants: 'Killed by wokeness'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

10 breakfast options to avoid for heart health

8 fruits, vegetables to boost brain development in kids

8 fruits to eat during heatwave for staying hydrated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest flop lost Rs 90 crore, created controversy, shows got cancelled, director has no films since

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Tulsi's health struggles began in 2011 when he experienced a high fever, later diagnosed as an allergy.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, born on September 9, 1987 in Bihar, completed his schooling at 9 years of age. At 11, he made history by obtaining a BSc degree from Patna Science College and by 12, he completed his MSc from the same college. Aptly recognised as a child prodigy, Tulsi pursued his PhD at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and achieved this milestone at 21.

In 2010, Tulsi was offered a position as an Assistant Professor on contract at IIT-Mumbai, but his employment took an unexpected turn in 2019 when he was dismissed from his position at IIT-Mumbai after an extended leave due to illness.

Tulsi's health struggles began in 2011 when he experienced a high fever, later diagnosed as an allergy. Taking a four-year leave from IIT-Mumbai, he relocated to Patna in 2013, where he has been residing since. Currently, unemployed, Tulsi has turned his focus to studying law.

His academic journey began with his application for a PhD program at the age of 17, earning praise from the then-physics department dean at IISC as a "good boy, very lovable, and working to achieve his goals." The topic of Tulsi's PhD thesis was "Generalizations of the Quantum Search Algorithm," and he co-authored a research manuscript titled "A New Algorithm for Fixed-point Quantum Search" with Lov Grover, though the research was never published.

Once hailed as one of the most talented Asian children, Tulsi received nicknames such as "Superteen" by Science, "Physics Prodigy" by The TIMES, and "Master Mind" by The WEEK.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? South star, fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, know their love story's Ambani link

Two Indian delicacies are among 50 best lamb dishes in the world

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement