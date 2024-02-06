Twitter
Meet IIT Kanpur graduate who went to US for PhD, then became a monk at age of 30, is now...

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

Edited by

Every year, many students across India begin their preparation for becoming engineers after completing their class 12 exams. Many of these students dream of getting admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) by clearing the IIT JEE exam. IIT is regarded among the best engineering colleges in India with IIT JEE considered one of the toughest entrance exams. 

After studying at IIT, students get good job offers to work in India and abroad. But, today, we will tell you about one graduate who decided to take a different route and become a monk after graduating from IIT.

We are talking about Mahan Maharaj, born as Mahan Mitra in 1968, also known as Mahan Mj and Swami Vidyanathananda who is an Indian mathematician and monk of the Ramakrishna Order.

Mahan Mj is currently the Professor of Mathematics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. He is best known for his work in hyperbolic geometry, geometric group theory, low-dimensional topology, and complex geometry.

Mahan Mj completed his schooling from the St. Xavier's Collegiate School, Calcutta, till Class 12th. He then joined IIT Kanpur. He had an All India Rank (AIR) of 67 in the Joint Entrance Examination. He initially chose to study electrical engineering but later switched to mathematics. He graduated with a Masters in mathematics from IIT Kanpur in 1992.

Mahan Mj later joined the Ph.D. program in mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley. After earning a doctorate from UC Berkeley in 1997, he worked briefly at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai in 1998.

He was Professor of Mathematics and Dean of Research at the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda University till 2015 and is currently Professor of Mathematics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.

Mahan Mj, rather than opting for a high-paying job, became a monk of the Ramakrishna order in 1998. He is fluent in three languages English, Hindi, and Bengali. He also knows a bit of Tamil, learned from his stay in the southern part of India at IMSc. About being a monk he says, "I am enjoying being a monk as much as I enjoy my mathematics".

