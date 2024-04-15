Meet IIT-JEE topper Raghu Mahajan, who joined IIT-Delhi with AIR 1 but left after few months due to...

IIT-JEE 2006 topper Raghu Mahajan had made news back then by quiting the prestigious IIT-Delhi midway. Raghu, who had initaily enrolled in the computer science and engineering programme at IIT-Delhi after securing AIR 1, decided to switch to physics and mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in May 2008 as he was dissatisfied with the academic atmosphere at IIT-Delhi.

Mahajan's academic journey took him to MIT, where he found the environment conducive to his passion for physics. His commitment to this field is evident through the six papers he has published in leading physics journals in the United States.

On switching subjects, Mahajan believes that individuals who enter IIT at the age of 17 or 18 may not know their true career preferences, therefore tend to chose the subject that is not their true calling.

Currently, Raghu Mahajan is a Postdoctoral Researcher at Stanford University. He was previously a Postdoctoral Researcher at Princeton University.

Interestingly, Mahajan also contributed to the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto for the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections.