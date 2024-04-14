Meet IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Kanishak began his career by learning about data science. He first worked for Samsung Company in South Korea before moving to a Bengaluru, California, startup. He decided to take a risk by quitting his corporate position, even though stability and financial success were appealing.

Many aspirants of the UPSC nationwide find inspiration in the journey of IAS Officer Kanishak Kataria, from his prestigious education at IIT to his current role. His extraordinary choice to resign from a well-paying corporate position in order to pursue his dream of entering the civil service paid off, as he was able to secure the coveted All India Rank 1 in 2019. He is currently employed as a Sub Divisional Officer in Ramganj Mandi, Kota.

Kanishak, whose education started at St. Paul's Sr. Sec. School in Kota, where his academic prowess was evident, is originally from the energetic state of Rajasthan. His early success was evident in the highly competitive IIT JEE 2010 exam, where he scored a remarkable 44th. This motivated him to enrol in the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to pursue a B.Tech Honours in Computer Science with Minors in Applied Statistics.

Kanishak chose to pursue his passion for public service over the lure of higher-paying opportunities, choosing instead to devote himself fully to his UPSC preparations. He committed himself to a rigorous study schedule, first spending seven or eight months at a coaching centre in Delhi before completing his preparations at home via independent study.

Kanishak took a methodical approach to achieving greatness, avoiding social media distractions and focusing all of his energy on his preparations. He is still a passionate sports fan and has a strong background in artificial intelligence and machine learning, despite his obligations to his studies and career.

A testament to the strength of perseverance, dedication, and unwavering commitment to one's goals is Kanishak Kataria's journey. Many people are still motivated by his story to follow their goals unwaveringly, despite obstacles or social expectations.