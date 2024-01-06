Headlines

Meet IIT Delhi graduate who quit high-paying corporate job to become saint at 28 due to...

We are talking about Sandeep Kumar Bhatt, who studied at IIT but gave up worldly pleasure to become a monk at the age of just 28. Sandeep Kumar Bhatt is an alumnus of IIT Delhi where he studied engineering.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 09:34 AM IST

Lakhs of students across India often dream of becoming an engineer after completing their class 12 exams and a majority of these students dream of getting admission into IIT by clearing the IIT JEE examination. IIT is considered among the best engineering college in India with IIT JEE considered one of the toughest entrance exams. 

After studying at the prestigious IIT, students often get good job offers to work in India and abroad. But, today, we will tell you about one graduate who decided to take a different route and become a monk after graduating from IIT.

We are talking about Sandeep Kumar Bhatt, who studied at IIT but gave up worldly pleasure to become a monk at the age of just 28. Sandeep Kumar Bhatt is an alumnus of IIT Delhi where he studied engineering. In the year 2002, he was the gold medalist of his batch and completed his M.Tech degree in 2004. Sandeep Kumar Bhatt then worked in Larsen & Toubro for 3 years but he soon became disillusioned with the luxurious life and left the job in 2007. 

When Sandeep Kumar Bhatt was 28, he decided to become a monk and changed his name to Swami Sundar Gopal Das.

Opening up about his decision to become a monk, Swami Sundar Gopal Das said in an interview that people will find many engineers, doctors, IAS, judges, scientists, and leaders in the society but they will not be able to find anyone whose mission is to show a different path to the society or to build the character of people.

Swami Sundar Gopal Das said that while in college he read The Bhagavad Gita which eventually changed the course of his life. He became a monk to pursue religious education. 

