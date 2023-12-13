Headlines

Meet IFS Ishita Bhatia, who failed several competitive exams, later cracked UPSC with AIR...

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

Virat Kohli enjoys 'mock chicken tikka' in latest Instagram post, here's what it is

The Role That Changed My Life: Manoj Bajpayee says Satya allowed him to believe he could do lead roles in films

Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

Virat Kohli enjoys 'mock chicken tikka' in latest Instagram post, here's what it is

The Role That Changed My Life: Manoj Bajpayee says Satya allowed him to believe he could do lead roles in films

8 ways to remove lint from winter clothes

IPL Auction 2024: 5 overseas players CSK can buy

8 richest women in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

The Role That Changed My Life: Manoj Bajpayee says Satya allowed him to believe he could do lead roles in films

Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IFS Ishita Bhatia, who failed several competitive exams, later cracked UPSC with AIR...

Ishita Bhatia's story, which began with failures in several competitive exams and ended with her realising her dream of becoming an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, is a moving example of resiliency, willpower, and the ability for setbacks to transform.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the hardest exams in India is the UPSC Civil Service Exam, which frequently takes multiple tries to pass. Only a select handful pass this three-round exam and go on to become IAS, IPS, IFS, and other positions, despite millions of hopefuls devoting their lives to their studies.

Those who passed the UPSC Mains 2023 exam are eager for the interview and frequently draw inspiration from those who performed well in prior years. Ishita Bhatia's story, which began with failures in several competitive exams and ended with her realising her dream of becoming an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, is a moving example of resiliency, willpower, and the ability for setbacks to transform.

Who is Ishita Bhatia?

Ishita, a Himachal Pradesh native, started her academic career in 2015 at the National Institute of Technology and completed her studies there to earn a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). Her aspirations, nevertheless, went beyond the limitations of circuits and algorithms.

Ishita's goals aligned with those of the Indian Forest Service since she had a strong spiritual connection and a strong connection to nature. Ishita had a technical background, but her early years in Delhi, when she attended one of the elite schools in the capital and many of her classmates were the children of bureaucrats, inspired her to seek a job in the forest service.

Her early exposure to environmental issues and the natural world prepared her for her future pursuits. Recently, Ishita talked about her hardships and emphasised the value of tenacity in an interview with Indian Masterminds.

Her original intention was to become an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), but while undergoing her training with the Indian Forest Service, she felt a strong attachment to the organisation and realised that this was her true calling.

Numerous setbacks on competitive exams, such as RBI grade B 2020, UPSC CAPF 2020, UPSC CDS 2020, ECGC PO 2021, Intelligence Bureau 2021, AAI ATC 2021, HPPSC pre-2021, and CAT 2021, hampered the route to success.

With every disappointment, Ishita had a chance to examine herself and wonder if fate had something else in store for her. Missing the cut in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2021 by a little one mark was an extremely difficult time.

Ishita and her family went through emotional isolation for a month as a result of this setback. But rather than give up, she used her strength to start getting ready for the IFS Mains in the last two months by selecting two new optional courses and consequently, securing AIR 104.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why BJP chose fresh faces for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh CM posts? Congress answers

DNA Verified: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik dead? Here's the truth

Discussing intersection of diabetes and technology with expert Tharun Sure - CGM & more

Mukesh Ambani’s app tops ‘free’ Apple list, IPL streamer ranked as…

Meet one of India's richest men who leads Rs 34,765 crore company, his net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE