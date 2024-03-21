Twitter
Meet woman who failed to crack UPSC exam five times, became IAS in 6th attempt, is a social media star, she is from...

This woman cracked the UPSC exam on her 6th and final attempt. Know details here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considered one of the toughest recruitment exams in the world. Aspirants spend years trying to crack the civil services exam. It requires a lot of hard work, dedication and perseverance to crack the exam. With the vast syllabus covering anything and everything under the sun. 

Every year lakhs of aspirants take up the challenge to attempt to clear the UPSC Civil Services exam but only a handful are able to crack it and those who miss the chance in one attempt, come back and begin their preparations again from scratch. Just like the 're-start' theory portrayed in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial film, 12th fails. 

Let us talk about another IAS officer who just like the protagonist of 12th Fail, IPS Manoj Kumar appeared in multiple attempts to finally crack the UPSC exam on her last and 6th attempts. IAS Priyanka Goel hails from Delhi. She cracked the UPSC exam in her final and 6th attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) 369. 

Goel graduated with a BCom degree from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University. Right after her graduation, Goel began her preparations for the IAS exam. In her initial four attempts, IAS Priyanka Goel was unable to make it to even the prelims cut-off. 

Read: Meet man who cracked UPSC exam in 1994, became IAS officer, quit job after few years due to..

But, the consecutive failures did not break her spirit and determination. She continued to study for the exam and finally cracked the UPSC exam in 2023. She scored the highest marks (292) in her optional subject, public administration. In the final list, she secured 965 marks including 193 marks in the interview. 

IAS Priyanka Goel is quite active on social media and has 191k followers on the social media platform Instagram. 

