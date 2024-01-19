Headlines

Meet IAS officer who was married to a superstar, they got divorced after 12 years, her husband was...

IAS officer scripted a love story that did not involve marrying a fellow bureaucrat. Instead, she married a renowned actor.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 08:25 PM IST

We all have read stories about an IAS officer marrying a fellow bureaucrat. But today we will be talking about someone who chose a different path. IAS officer Smita Gate scripted a love story that did not involve marrying a fellow bureaucrat. Instead, she married renowned television actor Nitish Bharadwaj. Their unique love story began due to some common friends that made them meet for the first time.

Born on March 16, 1966, in Pune, Smita pursued her education with dedication. She completed her schooling at Central School and continued her academic journey at Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce. Her search for knowledge led her to earn degrees in Microbiology from Nowrosjee Wadia College and Sociology from Garware College of Science and Arts.

Nitish Bharadwaj, recognised for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat,' crossed paths with Smita through mutual friends. Their connection deepened quickly, sparking love in just a few meetings. Despite the differences in their professional life, their hearts found common ground, leading to a decision to marry.

On March 14, 2009, Smita and Nitish embarked on a journey together, marking the beginning of their second marriages. Notably, the couple welcomed twin daughters into their lives, naming them Devyani and Shivarjanee, adding a unique chapter to their love story.

However, the journey of love is not always without challenges. In 2022, Nitish Bhardwaj revealed to the media that he and Smita had decided to part ways after 12 years with mutual consent. The reason for their separation remains undisclosed, emphasising the privacy they maintain regarding their personal lives.

Despite the challenges, Smita Gate and Nitish Bhardwaj's journey reflects the beauty of embracing unconventional paths when it comes to love.

