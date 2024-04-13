Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, later cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR...

Failure is frequently highlighted as a necessary stepping stone to success, a point that is further supported by the stories of tenacity and resolve shared by candidates hoping to pass the UPSC civil services exam. There is a common belief that individuals with extraordinary academic ability are the only ones who can succeed in this difficult test, but the experiences of numerous applicants over the years bear this out. They credit their success to tenacity, determination, and a spirit that keeps going in the face of failure.

The inspirational tale of Anurag Kumar, an IAS officer from Bihar's Katihar district, serves as an exemplary representation of this ethos. Financial limitations shaped his educational path, requiring him to start in a Hindi-medium school and continue there until Class 8. Anurag faced significant language barriers when the school switched to an English-medium institution, but he overcame them with courage and determination. In spite of these early setbacks, he achieved an outstanding 90% on the Class 10 Board Exam. His academic endeavours continued to blossom when he was accepted into the esteemed Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi after demonstrating exceptional proficiency in his intermediate studies.

But there were challenges along the way. Anurag had a major setback in his undergraduate studies, struggled academically, and failed to pass multiple subjects in his first year of graduation. Challenged by hardship, he decided to use his setbacks as learning experiences. He set out on his post-graduation journey with a renewed sense of purpose and purpose, while simultaneously laying out his UPSC ambitions.

Anurag's post-graduation efforts were centred on achieving UPSC excellence, and he committed himself fully to intense preparation. In 2017, he achieved an impressive All India Rank of 677 in his first attempt, demonstrating the fruition of his tireless efforts. Nevertheless, Anurag persevered in his pursuit of excellence because he was motivated by an unwavering desire to fulfil his dream of becoming an IAS officer. As evidence of his unwavering determination, he resumed his preparation, which led to the incredible accomplishment of obtaining an AIR-48 in the UPSC CSE 2018.

Anurag is an inspiration today, a living example of the success that can be achieved through perseverance and hard work. His story of overcoming academic obstacles and linguistic hurdles to rise through the civil service ranks is a tribute to the strength of tenacity and willpower. Anurag's story is a powerful tale of overcoming hardship and inspiration to many others to follow their dreams with courage and unwavering resolve. He is currently the Assistant District Officer in the Bettiah district.