Meet IAS officer, who is son of tea stall owner, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR..

Twitter
Headlines

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale live updates: Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun in race to win reality show

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Batters with more runs than Rohit Sharma in IPL

10 wealthiest people in world

5 biggest wins by runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer, who is son of tea stall owner, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR..

Mangesh faced many difficulties juggling the chai stall chores daily with long study sessions, but anyway managed to clear UPSC exams.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mangesh Khilari, a shining example of tenacity and resolve, has written an incredible success story for himself in the UPSC exams' history. Mangesh proved that goals can be accomplished with unwavering dedication by defying the odds and placing 396th on the prestigious IAS exam, despite coming from modest beginnings. He cleared his exam in the third attempt. 

Mangesh's family owned a modest chai stall in a small town where his roots can be found. The Khilari family, who were born into a low-income family, had daily difficulties making ends meet. Mangesh's parents taught him the importance of hard work and education as the means to a better future despite the obstacles.

Mangesh spent his early years surrounded by the fragrant aromas of brewing tea, but his lack of resources frequently made it difficult for him to continue his education. Still, he showed signs of natural curiosity and a love of learning. His academic journey served as a tribute to his tenacity as he overcame resource limitations by using public libraries and free study guides.

When Mangesh came across the account of a local IAS officer with a similar background, his life took a completely different turn. This realisation stoked his desire to enter the civil service by kindling a flame within him. Mangesh took inspiration from this person and decided to crack the UPSC exam. He started a strict self-study regimen while still attending to his duties at the family chai stall.

Mangesh faced many difficulties juggling the chai stall chores daily with long study sessions. His nights spent studying the extensive UPSC syllabus under the dingy glow of a kerosene lamp became the norm. Mangesh's preparation was driven by his unwavering focus on his goal, which required him to sacrifice his leisure.

Mangesh's perseverance and selflessness paid off, as he scored an astounding 396th on the UPSC exam. Not only did his accomplishment change his life, but it also inspired others in the community. The son of the tea stall owner had broken down barriers and demonstrated that one's upbringing does not determine one's fate.

Mangesh's success had an impact that went beyond his own achievement and became a source of inspiration for the community. His accomplishment encouraged many young people to aim higher and dream bigger than their current situation. Once a representation of low income, the chai stall symbolises the strength of knowledge and determination.

His narrative serves as a reminder that anyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness with grit, determination, and access to education. Mangesh's accomplishment serves as a source of motivation for aspirant individuals all around the country and goes beyond just a personal triumph.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list

Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

Meet man, an Indian, whose AI company has created record by reaching a valuation of Rs....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE