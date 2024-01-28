Meet IAS officer, who is son of tea stall owner, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR..

Mangesh faced many difficulties juggling the chai stall chores daily with long study sessions, but anyway managed to clear UPSC exams.

Mangesh Khilari, a shining example of tenacity and resolve, has written an incredible success story for himself in the UPSC exams' history. Mangesh proved that goals can be accomplished with unwavering dedication by defying the odds and placing 396th on the prestigious IAS exam, despite coming from modest beginnings. He cleared his exam in the third attempt.

Mangesh's family owned a modest chai stall in a small town where his roots can be found. The Khilari family, who were born into a low-income family, had daily difficulties making ends meet. Mangesh's parents taught him the importance of hard work and education as the means to a better future despite the obstacles.

Mangesh spent his early years surrounded by the fragrant aromas of brewing tea, but his lack of resources frequently made it difficult for him to continue his education. Still, he showed signs of natural curiosity and a love of learning. His academic journey served as a tribute to his tenacity as he overcame resource limitations by using public libraries and free study guides.

When Mangesh came across the account of a local IAS officer with a similar background, his life took a completely different turn. This realisation stoked his desire to enter the civil service by kindling a flame within him. Mangesh took inspiration from this person and decided to crack the UPSC exam. He started a strict self-study regimen while still attending to his duties at the family chai stall.

Mangesh faced many difficulties juggling the chai stall chores daily with long study sessions. His nights spent studying the extensive UPSC syllabus under the dingy glow of a kerosene lamp became the norm. Mangesh's preparation was driven by his unwavering focus on his goal, which required him to sacrifice his leisure.

Mangesh's perseverance and selflessness paid off, as he scored an astounding 396th on the UPSC exam. Not only did his accomplishment change his life, but it also inspired others in the community. The son of the tea stall owner had broken down barriers and demonstrated that one's upbringing does not determine one's fate.

Mangesh's success had an impact that went beyond his own achievement and became a source of inspiration for the community. His accomplishment encouraged many young people to aim higher and dream bigger than their current situation. Once a representation of low income, the chai stall symbolises the strength of knowledge and determination.

His narrative serves as a reminder that anyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness with grit, determination, and access to education. Mangesh's accomplishment serves as a source of motivation for aspirant individuals all around the country and goes beyond just a personal triumph.